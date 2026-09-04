Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

No blanket ban on DJ system, violation of limit will attract action: Nagpur police

Sat, 05 September 2026
Share:
00:25
File image
File image
Ahead of the Ganesh festival, Nagpur police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil on Friday made it clear that although there was no blanket ban on using the DJ system in the city, action will be taken in case of violation of permitted decibel limits.

A day earlier, Nangre Patil said that the police had prohibited the use of high-powered and modified sound systems, as well as beams and laser lights, during the forthcoming festival season in the city.

The restrictions, imposed on Thursday under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), would be in force from September 4 to November 1. 

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the commissioner said, "There is no blanket ban on DJs in Nagpur. Sound systems that operate within the prescribed noise limits are allowed. But action will be taken against multi-layered DJ systems that produce excessive sound and vibrations."

"Police will also act against 'Plasma' and 'Pressure Mid' sound systems if they violate the prescribed limits. A multi-layered DJ setup generally has three levels -- bass, mid and top. The bass component produces strong vibrations. Excessive vibrations can affect the human body," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Class 9 Delhi student murdered in dispute over female friend
LIVE! Class 9 Delhi student murdered in dispute over female friend

J-K: Suspected Pak terrorist killed in high altitude encounter
J-K: Suspected Pak terrorist killed in high altitude encounter

Security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district killed one terrorist, believed to be a Pakistani national, in a high-altitude encounter. The operation, involving the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF, is ongoing as forces search...

BRICS ahead, Delhi rains put civic coordination under spotlight
BRICS ahead, Delhi rains put civic coordination under spotlight

Heavy rainfall caused significant waterlogging in New Delhi, particularly near IGI Airport, just days before the BRICS Summit. The incident highlighted coordination issues among various city agencies, with PWD officials attributing some...

Swatantra Bhardwaj held hours after viral video
Swatantra Bhardwaj held hours after viral video

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained in Uttar Pradesh following a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding his arrest for allegedly assaulting a student's father and bragging about it, while the victim's...

Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AAIB report
Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AAIB report

An Air India Airbus A320 experienced a near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems at 36,000 feet on a Phuket-Delhi flight, injuring 24 people. The pilot-in-command was subsequently terminated after testing positive for banned...