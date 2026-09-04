No blanket ban on DJ system, violation of limit will attract action: Nagpur police

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Ahead of the Ganesh festival, Nagpur police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil on Friday made it clear that although there was no blanket ban on using the DJ system in the city, action will be taken in case of violation of permitted decibel limits.



A day earlier, Nangre Patil said that the police had prohibited the use of high-powered and modified sound systems, as well as beams and laser lights, during the forthcoming festival season in the city.



The restrictions, imposed on Thursday under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), would be in force from September 4 to November 1.



Addressing a press conference on Friday, the commissioner said, "There is no blanket ban on DJs in Nagpur. Sound systems that operate within the prescribed noise limits are allowed. But action will be taken against multi-layered DJ systems that produce excessive sound and vibrations."



"Police will also act against 'Plasma' and 'Pressure Mid' sound systems if they violate the prescribed limits. A multi-layered DJ setup generally has three levels -- bass, mid and top. The bass component produces strong vibrations. Excessive vibrations can affect the human body," he said. -- PTI