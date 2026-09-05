Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NHAI failed to address highway safety concerns: Keralam minister after 8 students killed

Sat, 05 September 2026
Share:
10:55
image
Keralam sports minister O J Janeesh, who represents Kodungalloor, on Saturday criticised the NHAI following the death of eight engineering students whose car rammed into a lorry parked on NH-66 at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur.

The accident occurred on Friday night when the car carrying the students from an engineering college in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul crashed into the rear of a lorry allegedly parked illegally on the highway.

Janeesh alleged that the National Highways Authority of India had been uncooperative whenever public representatives convened meetings or raised concerns over construction work on NH-66.

"From the visuals, it appears that the car crashed into the rear of a parked vehicle. The spot where the vehicle was parked on the highway was not a designated parking area. That is a major issue," he said.

He pointed to inadequate lighting on the highway and alleged shortcomings in the placement of signboards and speed-control measures at locations where construction work was underway.

"Representatives of the people, including myself, have been continuously meeting and demanding action regarding the black spots along that highway route," Janeesh said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tripura: Train, traffic hit in surrendered militants' blockade
LIVE! Tripura: Train, traffic hit in surrendered militants' blockade

Kerala: 8 TN engg students killed as car rams lorry on NH
Kerala: 8 TN engg students killed as car rams lorry on NH

Eight engineering students from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, were killed in Thrissur, Keralam, when their car, travelling at high speed, rammed into a lorry illegally parked on NH-66. The accident occurred near a diverted section of the...

FY28 Budget Work Starts Early
FY28 Budget Work Starts Early

The Centre has spent 28 per cent of its FY27 capital expenditure budget of Rs 12.21 trillion in the first three months against around 24.5 per cent during the corresponding period a year ago.

'No room for questions': Cong min firm on Rahul as PM face
'No room for questions': Cong min firm on Rahul as PM face

Tamil Nadu minister P Viswanathan on Friday said that Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be the prime ministerial candidate in the 2029 elections, while expressing confidence in the Congress'...

Keralam: Woman Cong MLA hurt in scuffle with party workers
Keralam: Woman Cong MLA hurt in scuffle with party workers

Congress MLA Ramya Haridas was involved in a scuffle with local party workers in Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram, leading to injuries and police cases. Both Haridas and the party workers, including district panchayat member Sajith...