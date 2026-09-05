NHAI failed to address highway safety concerns: Keralam minister after 8 students killed

10:55

Keralam sports minister O J Janeesh, who represents Kodungalloor, on Saturday criticised the NHAI following the death of eight engineering students whose car rammed into a lorry parked on NH-66 at Kaipamangalam in Thrissur.



The accident occurred on Friday night when the car carrying the students from an engineering college in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul crashed into the rear of a lorry allegedly parked illegally on the highway.



Janeesh alleged that the National Highways Authority of India had been uncooperative whenever public representatives convened meetings or raised concerns over construction work on NH-66.



"From the visuals, it appears that the car crashed into the rear of a parked vehicle. The spot where the vehicle was parked on the highway was not a designated parking area. That is a major issue," he said.



He pointed to inadequate lighting on the highway and alleged shortcomings in the placement of signboards and speed-control measures at locations where construction work was underway.



"Representatives of the people, including myself, have been continuously meeting and demanding action regarding the black spots along that highway route," Janeesh said. -- PTI