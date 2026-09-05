Nepal floods: Indian tunnel team digs deep to rescue workers

12:13

In a major push to advance operations at Nepal's Chilime tunnel, the Indian tunnel rescue team worked in close coordination with the Nepal Army to drain accumulated water and dig deeper into the shaft, following severe flooding and landslides that swept through Rasuwa district in Nepal.



The joint effort underscored active cross-border disaster response and technical collaboration between Indian specialists and Nepalese defence forces.



Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted India's commitment to supporting Nepal through both technical expertise on-site and humanitarian aid for surrounding communities.



Specialist personnel successfully drained water logged inside the subterranean passages, allowing workers to dig deeper and secure vulnerable sections of the Chilime tunnel. Engineering teams are constructing a temporary access track to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery and high-capacity equipment directly to the tunnel mouth.



Alongside technical operations, medical officers accompanying the Indian delegation organised a medical health camp for residents in the local community, offering health check-ups and essential supplies.



"The Indian tunnel rescue team, working alongside the Nepali Army, dug deeper into the Chilime tunnel yesterday, draining out water. A temporary track is also being made to allow more heavy equipment to reach tunnel, and doctors with the team held a health camp for the local community," the Ambassador said.



Meanwhile, residents face immense loss as emergency recovery efforts take root. Whole structures were swept away during the surge, leaving critical infrastructure crippled and a substantial number of community members unaccounted for.



Detailing the extent of the damage and immediate relief work on the ground, local resident Ram Ghale highlighted both the devastation and the community's swift drive toward essential recovery.



"Electricity is being restored for schools, hospitals and the village on priority. Everything was washed away. A large number of people are still missing... Four school buildings were wiped out. Electricity will be restored by the day after tomorrow; we are putting up wires today," said Ram Ghale, a local resident.



Efforts are underway to bring the situation back to normalcy after the devastating Bhote Koshi floods, which impacted scores of people. Flash floods obliterated educational facilities, destroying four school buildings and levelling entire sections of the village. -- ANI