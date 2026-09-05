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Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 1344: Nepal police

Sat, 05 September 2026
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As rescue and relief operations continue in Nepal in the wake of the devastating flash floods of August 26, the Nepal police said on Saturday that the death toll has risen to 1,344.

The Nepal police shared the latest death toll in a post on X.

The aftermath of the devastating floods has affected several aspects of life in Nepal, with authorities also grappling with concerns over the contamination of drinking water sources and the possible spread of communicable diseases in flood-hit areas.

The Kathmandu Post reported on Friday that five of the 15 drinking water sources in flood-hit Bidur were found to be contaminated with E. coli.

Officials are now considering cholera vaccination for around 1,00,000 vulnerable people and measles vaccination for more than 75,000 children.

Bidur is among the areas worst affected by the Bhote Koshi floods.

Beyond the casualties, the floods swept away entire settlements and damaged or destroyed vital infrastructure, including roads, bridges and drinking water systems.

The Nepalese outlet reported that public health experts have warned that the risk of communicable, non-communicable and vector-borne diseases could increase in the aftermath of the disaster. 

They have advised authorities to step up preventive and relief measures, with particular attention to young children, elderly people and those living with non-communicable diseases. -- ANI

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