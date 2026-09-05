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Modi takes Delhi Metro to SRCC centenary celebrations

Sat, 05 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took travelled by Delhi Metro to reach Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to attend its centenary celebrations.

During the metro ride he interacted with children.

He lauded Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce for distinguishing itself over the years and nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society.

"In a short while from now, at 7 PM, I will be at Delhi University's iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to take part in its centenary celebrations. This college has distinguished itself over the years, making a mark for academic excellence, institution-building and for nurturing generations of leaders in business, public life and society," he said in a post on X earlier in the day.

The prime minister released a commemorative Rs 100 coin to mark the centenary celebration.

Modi's visit to the SRCC comes amid the BJP's ongoing outreach to the young generation. He last visited the SRCC in 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

In April this year, the prime minister met the governing body and a delegation from the college at his residence to mark the institution's 100th anniversary. He also released a special commemorative postage stamp on the occasion. -- PTI

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