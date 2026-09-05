K'taka SIR: Author-scribe Samar finds 2002 voting details after 'detective work'

10:40

Author and journalist Samar Halarnkar/Courtesy X

Author and journalist Samar Halarnkar said he heaved a sigh of relief after tracing his and his mother’s 2002 voting details under Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).





In a post on X, Halarnkar said online and offline efforts, aided by neighbours on WhatsApp, helped him locate the records.





Both names appeared on the draft electoral roll published on August 24.





“I thought I had done everything required under Karnataka’s SIR,” Samar said in the X post.





“After online/offline detective work, helped by neighbours on WhatsApp, I tracked down 2002 voting details for myself & my mother Both our names appeared on the draft roll on 24 Aug,” he said.





“I heaved a sigh of relief.”