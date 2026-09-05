Keralam woman Cong MLA hurt in attack by party workers

10:14

Congress MLA Ramya Haridas./ANI Photo

A scuffle broke out between Congress MLA Ramya Haridas and local party workers in Chirayinkeezhu near Thirivananthapuram, with both sides trading allegations, the police said on Saturday.



Haridas alleged that she was attacked and threatened by local Congress leaders, while district panchayat member Sajith Muttambalam and party leader Sajad gave a different account, alleging that the MLA and her associates had confronted them over a WhatsApp post, following which a scuffle broke out.



Haridas, who sustained injuries in the incident on Friday night, sought treatment at the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.



Police have registered a case against seven Congress workers, including Sajith and Sajad, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on Haridas' statement, police said.



A separate case will be registered based on a complaint filed by Sajad, police said.



The dispute reportedly relates to the participation of Haridas' staff member, Palayam Pradeep, in a block panchayat committee meeting attended by the MLA, elected representatives and officials.



Haridas said Pradeep was serving as her personal assistant, while Sajad disputed this, claiming that the MLA's PA was another person named Vimal. -- PTI