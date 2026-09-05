Hindu community celebrates Janmashtami at Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka

08:44

Hindu community in Bangladesh celebrates Janmashtami AT Dhakeshwari National Temple./ANI Photo

The Hindu community in Bangladesh on Friday celebrated Sri Krishna Janmashtami with religious fervour at the historic Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, with devotees gathering to mark the birth of Lord Krishna through prayers, rituals and traditional festivities.



The celebrations in Dhaka featured a major procession, a longstanding part of the city's Janmashtami traditions. Devotees and members of the Hindu community participated in the festivities, preserving customs associated with the festival across generations.



Speaking to ANI, Kajal Debnath, former President of the Bangladesh Puja Celebration Committee, said Janmashtami is observed by Hindus across the world and emphasised the importance of maintaining the festival's traditions in Bangladesh.



"Janmashtami is not for Bangladesh only; all over the world, it's been celebrated. We are celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday," Debnath said.



He said the procession in Dhaka was particularly significant, describing it as a "very historic procession" and stressing that the tradition has continued regardless of which political party is in power at the local level.