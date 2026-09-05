'Gen Z now a political constituency, cannot be ignored by govt or Oppn'

17:39

The Jantar Mantar protest highlights that the 'Gen Z' have emerged as a political constituency the government can no longer ignore, CPI-ML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, asserting that the opposition should draw strength from the youth mobilisation and build a broader electoral coalition ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.



Bhattacharya also made a case for lowering the voting age from 18 to 16, saying the logic behind reducing it from 21 to 18 in 1988 -- that younger people are politically aware and could participate meaningfully in the electoral process -- now applies to 16 and 17-year-olds.



In an interaction with mediapersons, the CPI-ML Liberation leader said INDIA bloc parties need to respond collectively to the concerns of the youth and the wider electorate, and called for a meeting of the opposition bloc in this regard ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.



"If you look at Jantar Mantar (protest), it gives the impression that the younger generation is fed up. They (the Centre) tried to crush it but could not. They were compelled to reach some kind of settlement," Bhattacharya said, referring to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests in the capital in June-July, which culminated in the resignation of erstwhile Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



"This shows that Gen Z has become a political constituency that the government can't ignore. That's something the opposition should draw strength from," he said.



The Jantar Mantar agitation over alleged examination irregularities and broader concerns of the youth, drew sustained participation from youngsters and students.



Bhattacharya said the protest have sent a wider message regarding the youth's concerns over policy changes and accountability, arguing that the sentiment has now spread beyond examination-related issues.



"The Jantar Mantar protest sent a very strong message that the young generation in India are completely fed up with the government and are keen on services delivery, policy changes and accountability of the government," he said.



He cited protests over paper leaks and recruitment scams in several states, as well as student agitations in educational institutions, as signs that the concerns were spreading across different sections.



The CPI-ML Liberation general secretary said the next challenge was to translate this youth mobilisation into a broader demand for political change and accountability.



This, he said, required opposition parties to work together on issues affecting young voters.



Bhattacharya further said the INDIA bloc needs to hold a meeting and come up with a collective response regarding various issues including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "We need a meeting. And once we meet, I think these are the issues we have to address."



He said the electoral system too needs to recognise the political awareness emerging among youngsters and expand the system of franchise. He pointed out that the voting age was reduced from 21 to 18 in 1988 on the premise that the youth are more politically informed and capable of taking part in the electoral process.



"By the same logic, I think 16 should be the voting age now," he said, arguing that 16 and 17-year-olds are as politically conscious as most adults. He asserted that this growing awareness among the 'Gen Z' should be reflected in India's electoral policy.



On upcoming assembly polls in several states, the CPI-ML Liberation general secretary said his party would contest in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, preferably as part of a broader INDIA bloc arrangement, but is prepared to contest independently or as part of Left front if a broader alliance does not materialise. -- PTI