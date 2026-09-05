Ganga breaches 'highest flood mark' in Bihar, 10L hit

17:25

Around 10.26 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, while the Ganga water level breached the 'highest flood mark' at Gandhi Ghat and Pandarak here on Saturday morning, amid heavy rain in the state, official bulletins said.



Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Bhagalpur and Naugachia and reviewed relief and rescue operations.



In a post on X, the CM said, "Officials have been directed to ensure timely arrangements, adequate relief supplies and prompt rescue measures, with priority given to public safety and preventing any hardship to affected people".



Choudhary directed ministers and officials to visit flood-affected areas and closely monitor relief and rescue operations.



The Ganga was flowing above the 'highest flood mark' at two places at 10 am, posing a risk of inundation in low-lying areas in the state's capital, a Water Resources Department bulletin said.



People have been asked to exercise caution in view of the rising water level of the river.



BJP national president Nitin Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CM were monitoring the situation.



"Due to the rise in water levels of several rivers, around 10.26 lakh people in 50 blocks covering 201 gram panchayats across 11 districts have been affected by the floods," the state Disaster Management Department said in a bulletin.



The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria.



Several rivers across Bihar are flowing above the danger mark at various places, including the Gandak at Dumriaghat and Hajipur, the Kosi at Baltara, the Burhi Gandak at Khagaria and the Ganga at Digha, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger, the bulletin said.



The Water Resources Department said the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna "rose by 10 cm in four hours, reaching 50.53 metres, which is 1 cm above the 'highest flood level' (HFL), at 10 am on Saturday".



The previous HFL of 50.52 metres was recorded on August 21, 2016.



"The forecast is that the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat is likely to rise further to 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday. People have been advised to exercise caution," the department said.



At Pandarak in Patna, the Ganga water level was at 43.78 metres at 10 am on September 5 as against its previous HFL of 43.73 metres recorded on August 16, 2021, it said.



The department also asked all district magistrates and superintendents of police to take precautionary measures, alert those living on the river-facing side of embankments and ensure continuous patrolling by special teams to deal with flood emergencies.



The water level of rivers is rising in different cities following heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring Nepal. Bihar has so far received 60.8 mm of rainfall in September, which is 69 per cent above normal.