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Five undertrials assault prison warden, attempt to strangle him in Bengaluru

Sat, 05 September 2026
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A 32-year-old warden at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru was allegedly assaulted by five undertrial prisoners, who also attempted to strangle him, the police said on Saturday.

The accused are lodged in the prison in connection with the murder of former Bajrang Dal activist Suhas Shetty, they said.

The alleged assault on warden Manjunath Haveli occurred on September 2 following an earlier dispute over prison rules, the police said.

According to the police, Haveli went to Annex-1 of the prison at around 10.05 am on September 2 to collect information about a prisoner for a scheduled video-conference meeting when one of the accused, Mohammad Mushamir, allegedly abused him and threatened to kill him.

Mushamir allegedly punched Haveli repeatedly in the face and nose. 

During the assault, four other undertrials-Abdul Shafghan, Mohammad Rizwan, Niyaz and Kalandar Shafi- joined him and allegedly attempted to strangle the warden.

Prison staff intervened and rescued Haveli. 

The Parappana Agrahara police subsequently registered a case against the five accused based on a complaint alleging attempt to murder and assault, a senior police officer said. -- PTI

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