Eight TN students killed as car rams lorry in Keralam's Thrissur

08:51

Eight people, believed to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, have been killed in a tragic road accident in central Keralam's Thrissur district, the police said on Saturday.



The accident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday, according to the police.



The car in which the youths were travelling collided with a lorry parked on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam near Thrissur.



All eight people in the car died on the spot.



The youths were pulled out of the car in a rescue operation carried out by locals, fire and rescue personnel and police.



Their bodies were taken to the mortuary of Thrissur Medical College, the police said. -- PTI