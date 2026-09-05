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Devotees celebrate Janmashtami at Sri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura

Sat, 05 September 2026
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08:10
Devotees in a crowd gather to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival in Mathura, on Friday./ANI Photo
Devotees in a crowd gather to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival in Mathura, on Friday./ANI Photo
The sound of drums, hand cymbals and mridangam, along with the chants of 'Hari Bol' filled the air with devotional fervour as devotees danced to celebrate Janmashtami at Sri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura in the early hours of Saturday.

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is revered as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The celebrations took place late Friday night, followed by a 'maha aarti', which was performed till 12.10 am on Saturday, Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Samiti, said.

A movable idol of Sri Krishna, anointed with saffron and other fragrant substances, seated in a silver winnowing basket (rajat soop), was brought to the consecration site.

An 'abhishek' (holy ritual bath) was first performed with the udder of a Kamdhenu cow. The cow is made of silver, with golden polish and pictures of 33 supreme deities. This was followed by the 'Maha Abhishek' with milk, curd, honey, ghee and powdered sugar.

Gifts and prasad (sacred divine offering) from Sri Ram Janmabhumi and Sri Kashi Vishwanath temple were also offered to the idol.

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