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Class 9 Delhi student murdered in dispute over female friend

Sat, 05 September 2026
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Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A class 9 student was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Delhi's Nangloi area allegedly by three juveniles following a dispute over his friendship with a girl from his school, the police said on Friday.

The three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon when the 15-year-old boy was on his way back home from school along with the girl and some of his friends, police said.

According to police, three boys intercepted the group and questioned the girl about her friendship with the victim. 

After a brief altercation, the teenager and his friends headed home.

"Around 15 to 20 minutes later, the same three boys intercepted them again and started an argument over the teenager's friendship with the girl, who was also present during the initial confrontation," a police officer said.

He said one of the juveniles allegedly stabbed the boy in the right thigh with a knife and then fled the spot with his two associates.

A PCR call regarding the admission of the boy with a stab injury was received at the Nangloi police station from Sonia Hospital around 1:50 pm on Thursday, the officer said. -- PTI

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LIVE! Class 9 Delhi student murdered in dispute over female friend
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