Bhagwat's assertion on Musilms in US hollow: Mehbooba

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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the alleged assault on two Muslim women journalists in a police station in the national capital has proved hollow RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion in the United States of communal inseparability.



"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion in America that Muslims are an inseparable part of India rings hollow once again after the alleged assault of two Muslim women journalists inside a Delhi police station," Mehbooba said on X.



The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir claimed that it was no longer a case of fanatic elements targeting Muslims.



"This is no longer just about fanatic mobs lynching Muslims over allegations of cow slaughter. It is about those entrusted with protecting citizens allegedly weaponising their authority to beat, humiliate and intimidate minorities.



"When the protectors become the perpetrators, the fear is no longer at the hands of the mob it is sanctioned by the system," she said. -- PTI