Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bhagwat's assertion on Musilms in US hollow: Mehbooba

Sat, 05 September 2026
Share:
14:14
image
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the alleged assault on two Muslim women journalists in a police station in the national capital has proved hollow RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion in the United States of communal inseparability.

"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion in America that Muslims are an inseparable part of India rings hollow once again after the alleged assault of two Muslim women journalists inside a Delhi police station," Mehbooba said on X.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir claimed that it was no longer a case of fanatic elements targeting Muslims.

"This is no longer just about fanatic mobs lynching Muslims over allegations of cow slaughter. It is about those entrusted with protecting citizens allegedly weaponising their authority to beat, humiliate and intimidate minorities.

"When the protectors become the perpetrators, the fear is no longer at the hands of the mob it is sanctioned by the system," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 22 'govindas' hurt during Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai
LIVE! 22 'govindas' hurt during Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai

'Very distressing': SC judge on police action at Jantar Mantar
'Very distressing': SC judge on police action at Jantar Mantar

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan critically examined police conduct in India, raising serious concerns about alleged assaults on protesters, custodial torture, and the urgent need for comprehensive police reforms to uphold human rights...

Asim Munir Gives ISI's 'Dirty Harry' New Job
Asim Munir Gives ISI's 'Dirty Harry' New Job

Major General Faisal Naseer, infamously dubbed 'Dirty Harry' for his controversial tenure in the ISI, has been appointed national co-ordinator of Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Authority.

Nepal floods: 1,344 dead; 4,900 still missing
Nepal floods: 1,344 dead; 4,900 still missing

The death toll from devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 1,344, with rescue teams continuing to search for nearly 4,900 missing people. The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche, have caused widespread destruction and...

India, 163 nations back UN's 'Correct World map' move; US opposes
India, 163 nations back UN's 'Correct World map' move; US opposes

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution, backed by India, to correct the world map for a more accurate representation of continental landmasses. The resolution addresses the distortions caused by the widely used Mercator...