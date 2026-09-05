36 mm rains in 1 hour drowns Gurugram; traffic hit

19:28

The heavy rain that drenched Gurugram on Saturday afternoon provided much-needed relief from the humid heat, but it also caused significant waterlogging in several areas, halting the city's usual pace.



Traffic remained slow from Sarhaul Border to Rajiv Chowk, with 36 mm of rainfall recorded within just one hour.



The hour-long downpour resulted in light to moderate waterlogging in key areas and on connecting routes throughout the city. This accumulation of water disrupted traffic flow.



A resident noted that since it is the weekend, those commuting home from work later may experience considerable delays due to traffic congestion.



Immediately after the rain, traffic volume surged on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Vehicles crawled along the stretch from Sarhaul Border to Rajiv Chowk and Subhash Chowk. Waterlogged areas along the roadside have made navigation extremely difficult for two-wheelers and three-wheelers.



The worst affected areas include Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Udyog Vihar, and the roads surrounding Sector 14, where traffic has slowed significantly.



According to commuters, waterlogging at various locations has posed challenges for both pedestrians and motorists. Water accumulating in existing potholes on Udyog Vihar Phase 3 and Old Delhi-Gurugram Road has heightened the risk of accidents, forcing drivers to exercise extreme caution and drive at reduced speeds to avoid accidents.



The traffic police swung into action in response to the traffic jams and waterlogging. Police personnel have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable waterlogged spots to divert traffic and clear the congestion.



The Gurugram Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Delhi. Vehicles travelling from Gurugram to Delhi have been advised to take a U-turn at IFFCO Chowk and enter via the Aya Nagar border, while those heading to the airport are advised to use the Dwarka Expressway.



Teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the district administration have been engaged in draining water from the affected areas using suction pumps.



According to the India Meteorological Department, intermittent rainfall is likely to continue in Gurugram and surrounding areas over the next 24 to 48 hours due to an active monsoon trough and a low-pressure area.



The department warned that if heavy rainfall continues in the coming hours, waterlogging in low-lying areas could worsen significantly.



The district administration also issued an advisory asking people not to leave their homes unless necessary.



"Avoid waterlogged roads, underpasses, and low-lying areas. Stay away from trees, electricity poles, and overhead power lines. Do not attempt to cross waterlogged roads", the advisory read.