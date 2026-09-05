31 Pune mandals pledge DJ-free festivities, celebrate traditional Dahi Handi

20:51

Amid a growing debate over the use of high-decibel loudspeakers during the upcoming Ganeshotsav in Pune, 31 prominent Ganapati mandals in the city came together to celebrate a "DJ-free" Dahi Handi on Saturday.



The initiative, led by Punit Balan, a trustee of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal, urged Ganesh mandals to shun ear-splitting "DJ" systems and celebrate festivals using traditional instruments such as "dhol-tasha" and "halgi", along with cultural programmes and traditional sports.



With Ganeshotsav approaching, the demand for a festival free of DJs and high-powered loudspeakers has been gaining momentum, with activist Vidyanad Bapat emerging as one of the prominent voices opposing the use of high-decibel sound systems that cause noise pollution during festivities.



Bapat was assaulted on Thursday while speaking to a television news channel on Tilak Road in Pune.



"Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav are deeply rooted in Maharashtra's culture and traditions and can be celebrated with equal enthusiasm through traditional instruments, dhol-tasha, halgi, mardani sports and cultural programmes instead of high-volume DJs.



"We had started the DJ-free Dahi Handi initiative last year. To continue the initiative, this year we appealed to key mandals to shun DJ systems and adopt traditional ways of celebration," Balan said.



He said the appeal received an encouraging response this year, with around 200 Ganapati mandals pledging to use traditional musical instruments instead of DJ systems during the festivities.



"In a bid to preserve Maharashtra's traditional culture, 31 key Ganesh mandals in Pune jointly celebrated a DJ-free Dahi Handi at Lal Mahal Chowk for the second consecutive year, featuring traditional dhol-tasha and other folk instruments," he said.



The celebrations began with a performance by the iconic Prabhat Band, followed by presentations by more than 10 dhol-tasha pathaks (troupes). Dahi Handi is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna.



The organisers said the initiative was aimed at demonstrating that festivals could be celebrated with enthusiasm and grandeur while preserving Maharashtra's traditional cultural practices and avoiding excessive noise.



The mandals that came together to celebrate Dahi Handi jointly include Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapti Trust, Shrimant Peshve Ganesh Mandal and Tambadi Jogeshwari Sarvjanik. -- PTI