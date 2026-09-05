Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

22 'govindas' injured during Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai

Sat, 05 September 2026
Share:
13:56
image
Twenty-two 'govindas' or youngsters involved in the formation of multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured in parts of Mumbai on Saturday, civic officials said.

Of them, 21 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, they said.

Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers. 

The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, 'govindas' form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (claypots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.

Twenty-two 'govindas' were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and its suburbs. Twenty of them were admitted to hospitals in the island city and all of them were discharged after treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

One 'govinda' was injured in an eastern suburb and was discharged post treatment, while another one in a western suburb is currently undergoing treatment, they said.

In view of the festival, the police have stepped up security across the city, deploying heavy bandobast in sensitive areas.

The BMC has said that it has made extensive arrangements to treat injured 'govindas'.

Sixteen civic-run suburban hospitals and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, KEM Hospital in Parel and Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central have over 100 beds ready for their treatment, the civic body stated in a release on Friday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 22 'govindas' hurt during Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai
LIVE! 22 'govindas' hurt during Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai

'Very distressing': SC judge on police action at Jantar Mantar
'Very distressing': SC judge on police action at Jantar Mantar

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan critically examined police conduct in India, raising serious concerns about alleged assaults on protesters, custodial torture, and the urgent need for comprehensive police reforms to uphold human rights...

Asim Munir Gives ISI's 'Dirty Harry' New Job
Asim Munir Gives ISI's 'Dirty Harry' New Job

Major General Faisal Naseer, infamously dubbed 'Dirty Harry' for his controversial tenure in the ISI, has been appointed national co-ordinator of Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Authority.

Nepal floods: 1,344 dead; 4,900 still missing
Nepal floods: 1,344 dead; 4,900 still missing

The death toll from devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 1,344, with rescue teams continuing to search for nearly 4,900 missing people. The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche, have caused widespread destruction and...

India, 163 nations back UN's 'Correct World map' move; US opposes
India, 163 nations back UN's 'Correct World map' move; US opposes

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution, backed by India, to correct the world map for a more accurate representation of continental landmasses. The resolution addresses the distortions caused by the widely used Mercator...