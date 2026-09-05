22 'govindas' injured during Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai

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The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.



As part of the celebrations, 'govindas' form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (claypots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.



Twenty-two 'govindas' were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and its suburbs. Twenty of them were admitted to hospitals in the island city and all of them were discharged after treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.



One 'govinda' was injured in an eastern suburb and was discharged post treatment, while another one in a western suburb is currently undergoing treatment, they said.



In view of the festival, the police have stepped up security across the city, deploying heavy bandobast in sensitive areas.



The BMC has said that it has made extensive arrangements to treat injured 'govindas'.



Sixteen civic-run suburban hospitals and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, KEM Hospital in Parel and Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central have over 100 beds ready for their treatment, the civic body stated in a release on Friday. -- PTI

Twenty-two 'govindas' or youngsters involved in the formation of multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured in parts of Mumbai on Saturday, civic officials said.Of them, 21 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, they said.Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers.