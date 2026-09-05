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2 more pulled alive 10 days after devastating Nepal floods

Sat, 05 September 2026
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15:20
Rescuers give water to a woman as she is rescued from a house
Rescuers give water to a woman as she is rescued from a house
Two more persons were rescued on Saturday days after a flash flood tore through Nepal.

A Chinese worker trapped underground and a 60-year-old woman buried inside a damaged home were found alive, surviving against all odds after one of the country's deadliest disasters.

A 60-year-old woman was rescued alive from the upper floor of a four-storey house buried under debris in Betrawati, in Nepal's Nuwakot district, 10 days after she became trapped there, according to a local media report.

Chandika Shrestha was found unconscious and rescued from the house in Bidur Municipality-10, The Kathmandu Post reported on Saturday.

 Following her rescue by a nine-member Armed Police Force team, Shrestha was flown by helicopter to the Nepali Army's Maithili Barracks in Trishuli for initial treatment.

She would be brought to Kathmandu for further treatment if necessary, the Nepal PM's office was quoted as saying in the report.

The Chinese national identified as Luhaitao, was trapped inside Audit Tunnel 4 of the flood-affected Upper Trishuli 1 Hydropower Project  in Nepal's flood-hit Rasuwa district.

"A joint rescue team comprising the Nepali Army and foreign rescuers has rescued a Chinese national, Luhaitao, alive from inside a tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project," the Nepali Army said following the rescue on Saturday.

"Luhaitao was rescued from a point approximately 225 meters inside the tunnel. His health is currently being assessed, while search and rescue operations are continuing."

Luhaitao was rescued at 1.30 pm on Saturday from the site in Nuwakot district.

The latest rescue brings the total to three workers pulled alive from the Trishuli hydropower project. Two Nepalese workers were rescued from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower plant on Friday.

They were identified as Kabir Maharjan, 45, and Sanjay Sah, 30.

Maharjan was working as a mechanical supervisor on the project, while Sah was a foreman, according to the Public Relations Directorate of the Nepal Army.

The Nepal Army-led security command has been engaged in the search and rescue operation using specialised equipment.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing more than 1,300, while around 4,900 remain missing. 

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

At least 900 workers are missing from a dozen hydropower projects in Nepal, with about 500 believed to be inside tunnels, officials said.

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