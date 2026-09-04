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Young couple kills woman who spotted them in a field

Fri, 04 September 2026
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A 38-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in Rajasthan's Ajmer district by a youth and a minor girl after she saw them in a compromising position in a field, police said on Friday.

The main accused, Shankarlal Bairwa (25), has been arrested and the minor girl has been detained, they said.

According to police, the body of Soni Devi, a resident of Chhotalamba village, was found floating in a well along Borada Road on Thursday. An injury on her head and marks around her neck raised suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem conducted at the Government Yagyanarayan Hospital in Kishangarh confirmed that she had died of strangulation, they said.

A murder case was subsequently registered on a complaint lodged by the woman's husband, Bajrang Lal Bairwa.

During the investigation, police questioned people working in nearby fields and became suspicious of Shankarlal after noticing scratch marks on his neck and inconsistencies in his account.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime, they said.

According to police, Shankarlal was in a jowar field with a minor girl known to him on Wednesday afternoon when Soni Devi, who was passing through the area carrying fodder for cattle, allegedly saw them in a compromising position and reprimanded them.

Fearing that she would tell others about the incident, the two allegedly strangled her using her clothes, police said.

Bairwa allegedly sent the minor girl home and dumped Soni Devi's body in a nearby well after dark.

He then joined her family members in searching for her to avoid suspicion, police said.  -- PTI

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