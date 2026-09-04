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Why is Modi congratulating 'friend' Meloni?

Fri, 04 September 2026
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14:27
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving prime minister in Italy's postwar history, saying the milestone reflected the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership.

Forty-nine-year-old Meloni has been Italy's prime minister since October 22, 2022. On Thursday, after 1,413 days in office, she became the country's longest-serving uninterrupted prime minister since World War II. She is also the first woman to hold the position.

"Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said Meloni's friendship had also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and that he looked forward to continuing close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of both countries.

"My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead," he said.

Modi himself became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister on June 10, 2026, by completing 4,399 consecutive days in office. -- PTI

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