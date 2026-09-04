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Voices heard inside Rasuwa tunnel 10 days after floods

Fri, 04 September 2026
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10:56
A rescue team works at Rasuwa on the Chinese side
A rescue team works at Rasuwa on the Chinese side
Rescue workers have established communication with people believed to be trapped inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, ten days after the disaster struck the Himalayan nation.

According to the Nepalese Army, one person was rescued from inside the tunnel.

The tunnel was sealed by flooding triggered by the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa on August 26. According to the rescue team, voices of more than one person were heard from inside the tunnel during the operation on Friday.

Rescuers reportedly told those inside, "Don't panic, we are rescuing you," to which they responded, "Yes."

A rescue team comprising personnel from the Nepali Army and Armed Police Force has entered the tunnel and intensified the search and rescue operation. Direct communication with the trapped individuals is being viewed as a significant and encouraging development in the ongoing rescue effort.

Earlier, Rastriya Swatantra Party lawmaker and Energy Department chief Shreeram Neupane had said that Nepali Army personnel involved in the rescue operation had received information that people were speaking from inside the tunnel.

"The rescue team has received information from the Nepali Army that voices of people have been heard inside. Teams from the Nepali Army and Armed Police Force have entered the tunnel and intensified the rescue operation," he wrote on social media. "Hearing people speaking from inside the tunnel is an encouraging sign."

Neupane, who had been stationed at the project site as an engineer, remained involved in the search and rescue operation until Thursday evening. He praised the efforts of the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, technical teams and other rescue personnel and expressed hope that those trapped inside would be rescued safely. -- ANI

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