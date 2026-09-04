UP floods: Over 17,500 evacuated, 26 districts hit

10:39

More than 17,500 people have been evacuated to safer places from 26 flood-affected areas in Uttar Pradesh, with no loss of life or livestock reported so far, the state government said on Friday.



According to the office of the Relief Commissioner, around 3.53 lakh people have been affected by the floods. As many as 17,544 people have been moved to safer locations, while 4,847 people are currently staying in relief shelters.



A total of 1,312 flood shelters have been set up across the state, while 1,634 flood outposts, 1,697 boats and motorboats and 1,068 medical teams have been deployed in the affected areas, the government said in a statement issued on Friday.



The relief machinery has distributed 72,897 food relief packets and 3,67,551 lunch packets among affected people. More than 5.52 lakh chlorine tablets and 1.87 lakh ORS packets have also been distributed as part of health and sanitation measures.



More than 5,000 quintals of fodder have been provided for livestock. Over 45,000 animals have been affected by the floods, but no livestock death has been reported, the statement said. -- PTI