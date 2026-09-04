Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

UP floods: Over 17,500 evacuated, 26 districts hit

Fri, 04 September 2026
Share:
10:39
image
More than 17,500 people have been evacuated to safer places from 26 flood-affected areas in Uttar Pradesh, with no loss of life or livestock reported so far, the state government said on Friday.

According to the office of the Relief Commissioner, around 3.53 lakh people have been affected by the floods. As many as 17,544 people have been moved to safer locations, while 4,847 people are currently staying in relief shelters.

A total of 1,312 flood shelters have been set up across the state, while 1,634 flood outposts, 1,697 boats and motorboats and 1,068 medical teams have been deployed in the affected areas, the government said in a statement issued on Friday.

The relief machinery has distributed 72,897 food relief packets and 3,67,551 lunch packets among affected people. More than 5.52 lakh chlorine tablets and 1.87 lakh ORS packets have also been distributed as part of health and sanitation measures.

More than 5,000 quintals of fodder have been provided for livestock. Over 45,000 animals have been affected by the floods, but no livestock death has been reported, the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Voices heard inside Rasuwa tunnel 10 days after floods
LIVE! Voices heard inside Rasuwa tunnel 10 days after floods

2 found alive in Nepal hydropower tunnel 10 days after floods
2 found alive in Nepal hydropower tunnel 10 days after floods

Two men, Kabir Maharjan and Sanjay Sah, have been rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project in Nepal, 10 days after the devastating Bhotekohi flash floods. The rescue operation, led by the Nepal Army, followed a...

'Hindutva influencer' boasts of 'cracking skull' at CJP stir
'Hindutva influencer' boasts of 'cracking skull' at CJP stir

A self-styled Hindutva influencer, Swatantra Bhardwaj, accused of attacking a student agitator's father, purportedly claimed a phone call from Delhi minister Kapil Mishra helped him avoid jail. This sparked strong reactions from...

LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Mirzapur: The Movie Review
LIVEBLOG: Get Early Updates Of Mirzapur: The Movie Review

Follow our real-time updates as we watch Mirzapur, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, explode onto the big screen on September 4.

'If Economy Is Growing At 7%, Why Don't Wages Increase?'
'If Economy Is Growing At 7%, Why Don't Wages Increase?'

'Wages have not risen. Rural wages have stagnated. The growth was 0.7 per cent last year. For casual and irregular labour, the wage growth is negative.'