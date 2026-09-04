Two student groups clash at JNTU campus in Hyderabad

23:16

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The police reached the campus and brought the situation under control.



Both the groups assaulted each other and also attacked with sticks. As many as 19 students involved in the clash were identified by the police and they were taken into custody and issued notices, a police official said.



One student, who was injured in the incident was hospitalised.



The problem started after a student allegedly made inappropriate remarks against a female student, who complained to another male student.





An verbal altercation took place between the two students and subsequently led to physical altercation between them and others. -- PTI

Two groups of students have clashed on the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) campus following which three cases were registered, the police said on Friday.The groups of engineering students staying in the hostels on the campus fought initially at around 9 pm on Thursday and again after midnight and in the early hours of Friday which was followed by a protest by the students in front of university's gate, they said.