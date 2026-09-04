Tibet flash flood death toll rises to 31, another 531 missing

19:44

The death toll in the flash flood that struck Gyirong county in Tibet near the Nepal border last week has increased to 31, with 531 others still missing, Chinese officials said on Friday.



So far, the rescue teams have recovered 987 pieces of personal belongings in the area, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting local emergency response and rescue authorities.



According to figures released August 30, the missing included 261 foreigners, including 49 from India and 22 from other countries, Xinhua had reported, citing an official briefing in Tibet.



The missing people included 104 people from Nepal, 33 from Latvia, 18 from the United States, 15 from Britain, six each from Canada and Australia and the rest from other countries.



The Chinese officials were sharing details about the missing foreigners with embassies based in Beijing.



The massive flash flood struck the immigration post at the Gyirong-Nepal border on August 26, where hundreds waited on both sides either to enter or exit Tibet.



A large number of Indian pilgrims were visiting Tibet to take part in the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. -- PTI