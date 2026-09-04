Terrorist gunned down in J-K's Budgam forest, hunt on for second

22:55

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A terrorist, believed to be a Pakistani national, was killed on Friday in a high-altitude encounter with the Army and other security forces in central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.



The operation, being conducted by the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF, is underway as security personnel continue to search for a second suspect believed to be holed up in the area.



The officials said the Army launched the operation after tracking movement patterns of a suspected terror group heading from Ashdar Gali in Poonch towards Pakherpora in Pulwama via Yousmarg in Budgam.



The Army tracked the group's trajectory across high-altitude mountain passes in the Pir Panjal range, they said.



A cordon was laid in the area on September 1, and contact was established in Ashdar Gali, a remote alpine ridge situated in rugged terrain, on September 3.



Officials said the encounter site is extremely isolated, requiring troops to trek nearly 10 hours from the Doodhpathri area to reach the location. -- PTI