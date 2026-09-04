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Swiggy's Concierge Platform Crew Enters Travel Segment

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Crew, the premium concierge platform from the Swiggy ecosystem, announced its entry into the travel space on Thursday. The offering is currently available exclusively for paid members and invited travellers.

The platform can handle itinerary changes, solve travel-related problems, recommend local restaurants, attractions and experiences, help with transport and reservations, and assist with regular travel needs. Its human concierges are supported by AI to deliver faster and personalised assistance.

Sharing the update on Linkedin, Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said: "The problem was never the destination. It was always the gap between the booking and the experience. That's what we built Crew for. A personal travel concierge that stays with you before the trip, through the trip, and when the plan inevitably needs a new plan. Great prices to get you started. Real support for everything after."

Swiggy launched its Crew app last year after a pilot and expanded the offering to three cities -- Bengaluru, Mumbai, and NCR of Delhi.

The services that users could initially avail from the app included booking restaurant reservations, curating travel itineraries, organising birthday parties, sourcing gifts, updating documents such as Aadhaar, and booking cabs.

The move was Swiggy's efforts to expand beyond its core business of food delivery and quick commerce. -- ANI

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