SIR hearing turns violent in Arunachal, curbs imposed

20:17

Tension gripped Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Friday after an SIR hearing turned violent, prompting the local administration to impose prohibitory orders under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 163, officials said.



Bordumsa Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sabadam Tayang said the hearing for Bijoypur was initially held at the panchayat hall on September 3 to dispose of claims and objections under Forms 6 and 7.



The hearing was, however, adjourned following disruptions by some youths and rescheduled to September 4 at the ADC office.



"When the hearing resumed, a group of protesters under the banner of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), demanding deletion of Chakma and Hajong voters enrolled after 2006, allegedly broke the office gate, forced their way inside and disrupted the proceedings," he said.



Tayang said the protesters vandalised the office premises and manhandled him, besides pelting stones at members of the Chakma and Hajong communities who had gathered for the hearing.



Counter stone-pelting followed, leaving an AAPSU volunteer with a head injury, he said.



Tayang said the situation was currently under control and that heavy police forces had been deployed.



AAPSU president Meje Taku alleged that a 'high-level committee' of the union visiting the area was targeted in the violence.



He dismissed claims that injuries were caused by police tear gas or firearms as AI-generated propaganda and alleged that knives and daos were used against AAPSU members.



"They started the fight, and we are going to finish it. We gave them shelter, water, and food as guests, but today they are targeting the masters of the house," Taku said, demanding that no FIRs be registered against union members.



Accusing certain local officials of 'favouritism and nepotism' towards the Chakma and Hajong communities, Taku said AAPSU would submit a list, seeking their immediate suspension.



The students' body demanded the swift arrest of those responsible for the violence and an immediate halt to the ongoing SIR process in all Chakma-Hajong-inhabited areas.



AAPSU also convened an emergency extended meeting on September 12 in Itanagar, inviting indigenous apex bodies, community-based organisations, students' wings and political parties to decide on its next course of action. -- PTI