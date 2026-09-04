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Sensex rebounds 362 pts, snaps 4-day losses

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 362 points on Friday, cutting short its four-day losing streak on buying in metal, private banking and oil and gas shares amid gains in global stock markets..

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 362.57 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 76,515.43 with 20 of its constituents ending higher and 10 with losses.

The barometer surged as much as 730.28 points, or 0.95 per cent, during the day to hit an intraday high of 76,883.14.

The broader NSE Nifty, however, saw a modest rise of 24.25 points, or 0.10 per cent, to end at 23,897.70.

The index traded higher for most of the session and breached 24,000 level to hit a high of 24,005.75 intra-day, up by 132 points.

However, it pared gains in the newly introduced Closing Auction Session, settling with modest gains.  -- PTI

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