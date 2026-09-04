Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 94.43 against US dollar

20:25

The rupee settled for the day higher by 8 paise at 94.43 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by optimism over rising foreign inflows and a rise in risk appetite.



Forex traders said the rupee is set to strengthen due to robust foreign capital inflows and active RBI intervention.



However, rising crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions may cap these upside gains.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.53 and touched an intra-day high of 94.43 and a low of 94.53 during the session.