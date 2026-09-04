Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 94.43 against US dollar

Fri, 04 September 2026
Share:
20:25
image
The rupee settled for the day higher by 8 paise at 94.43 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by optimism over rising foreign inflows and a rise in risk appetite.

Forex traders said the rupee is set to strengthen due to robust foreign capital inflows and active RBI intervention.

However, rising crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions may cap these upside gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.53 and touched an intra-day high of 94.43 and a low of 94.53 during the session.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SIR hearing turns violent in Arunachal, curbs imposed
LIVE! SIR hearing turns violent in Arunachal, curbs imposed

Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AIIB report
Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AIIB report

An Air India Airbus A320 experienced a near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems at 36,000 feet on a Phuket-Delhi flight, injuring 24 people. The pilot-in-command was subsequently terminated after testing positive for banned...

SEE: Delhi airport flooded, flights diverted
SEE: Delhi airport flooded, flights diverted

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport experienced waterlogging at its Terminal 2 and 3 approach roads and forecourts due to heavy rainfall. While the accumulated water was cleared, the severe weather conditions led to the diversion...

Swatantra Bhardwaj held hours after viral video
Swatantra Bhardwaj held hours after viral video

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has been detained in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, following assurances from Delhi Police to protesters. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting the father of a student activist during a July protest...

Nagarmal Bajoria, man who contested 300 elections, dies at 97
Nagarmal Bajoria, man who contested 300 elections, dies at 97

Nagarmal Bajoria, a 97-year-old Bihar businessman known as "dharti pakad" for contesting nearly 300 elections, has passed away. A Partition refugee, Bajoria challenged prominent leaders including Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee,...