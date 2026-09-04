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Prayagraj ghats submerged as Ganga, Yamuna rise amid heavy rain

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Several ghats in Prayagraj were submerged as water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers rose following heavy rainfall in the region, even as the administration stepped up preparedness measures to deal with a possible flood situation.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ankit Verma said 29 flood relief camps have been set up in the area, with all necessary arrangements made for those located near low-lying regions. He noted, however, that the water levels of both rivers remain below the danger mark.

"29 flood relief camps have been prepared in our area, and for those flood relief camps near the low-lying areas, all arrangements have been made... At present, the water levels of the rivers are below the danger mark," he said. -- ANI

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