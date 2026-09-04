Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Police personnel assaulting protesters 'distressing': SC judge

Fri, 04 September 2026
Share:
20:22
image
Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said on Friday that police personnel assaulting protesting students and demonstrators at the Jantar Mantar was 'distressing' and 'a matter of grave concern'.

Justice Bhuyan was speaking at a launch event of the book, Policing the Republic, written by former secretary (security) Yashovardhan Azad.

The event was held at Viceroy Hall in the national capital.

"All of us are dismayed when we see young officers of the Indian Police Service personally going and assaulting protesters and demonstrators. This is something very, very distressing to observe," he said.

"The detachment expected of police officers somehow seems to be disappearing, and this is indeed a matter of grave concern," he added.

Congress MP P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra DGP D Sivanandhan and others were also present at the event.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SIR hearing turns violent in Arunachal, curbs imposed
LIVE! SIR hearing turns violent in Arunachal, curbs imposed

Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AIIB report
Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AIIB report

An Air India Airbus A320 experienced a near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems at 36,000 feet on a Phuket-Delhi flight, injuring 24 people. The pilot-in-command was subsequently terminated after testing positive for banned...

SEE: Delhi airport flooded, flights diverted
SEE: Delhi airport flooded, flights diverted

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport experienced waterlogging at its Terminal 2 and 3 approach roads and forecourts due to heavy rainfall. While the accumulated water was cleared, the severe weather conditions led to the diversion...

Swatantra Bhardwaj held hours after viral video
Swatantra Bhardwaj held hours after viral video

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has been detained in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, following assurances from Delhi Police to protesters. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting the father of a student activist during a July protest...

Nagarmal Bajoria, man who contested 300 elections, dies at 97
Nagarmal Bajoria, man who contested 300 elections, dies at 97

Nagarmal Bajoria, a 97-year-old Bihar businessman known as "dharti pakad" for contesting nearly 300 elections, has passed away. A Partition refugee, Bajoria challenged prominent leaders including Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee,...