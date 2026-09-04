Police personnel assaulting protesters 'distressing': SC judge

20:22

Justice Bhuyan was speaking at a launch event of the book, Policing the Republic, written by former secretary (security) Yashovardhan Azad.





The event was held at Viceroy Hall in the national capital.

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said on Friday that police personnel assaulting protesting students and demonstrators at the Jantar Mantar was 'distressing' and 'a matter of grave concern'."All of us are dismayed when we see young officers of the Indian Police Service personally going and assaulting protesters and demonstrators. This is something very, very distressing to observe," he said."The detachment expected of police officers somehow seems to be disappearing, and this is indeed a matter of grave concern," he added.Congress MP P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra DGP D Sivanandhan and others were also present at the event. --