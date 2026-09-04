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PM greets people on Janmashtami

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Amul's cheeky ad on Janmashtami
Amul's cheeky ad on Janmashtami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on Janmashtami and said the divine messages of Lord Krishna carry profound inspiration for selfless action that has continuously guided humanity.

"Heartiest greetings to everyone on Janmashtami! The divine messages of Lord Krishna carry a profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister said the auspicious occasion is dedicated to the devotion and worship of Lord Krishna and expressed hope that the festival brings positivity, energy and strength into people's lives.

"I pray that it infuses positivity, energy, and strength into everyone's life. Jai Shri Krishna!" he said.

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of lord Krishna. PTI

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