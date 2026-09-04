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'Nepal has not asked for compensation from India'

Fri, 04 September 2026
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10:16
A man carries a girl next to damaged buildings in Nuwakot
A man carries a girl next to damaged buildings in Nuwakot
Clarifying reports regarding climate-related disaster claims following catastrophic flash floods in Nepal, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal emphasised that Kathmandu has not sought financial compensation from India.

Speaking with ANI, Khanal dismissed reports that Nepal had formally demanded climate compensation from its regional neighbour.

"Neither I nor anyone in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Government of Nepal has claimed or asked for compensation from India or any other country, including China or the United States," Khanal stated. "Our call has been for the global community to look at this disaster from the perspective of climate change and the impact it's having in Nepal," said Khanal. 

Highlighting the shared ecological geography across the Himalayan region, the Foreign Minister urged collective preparedness over diplomatic friction.

"I've also mentioned that all three countries -- China, India, and Nepal face and share similar environmental ecosystems. We are all impacted by climate change in the Himalayas as well. Our call is for all these three countries to come together to be better prepared, but also for the global community to support and, particularly, to look at this disaster not just as a one-time event or to look at this as one-time support, but to think about the impact rising temperatures and climate change are having on communities across the world. It is our call for the global community to come together and support smaller nations like Nepal," he said.

Expressing deep gratitude for New Delhi's immediate relief efforts, Khanal called for unified regional cooperation to address shared Himalayan climate challenges. 

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