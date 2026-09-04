Nepal floods: 5-year-old among 3 Indians rescued

23:49

Two hundred seventy-five Indians remained missing while 169 others were rescued following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.



The latest rescues from the Trishuli Bazaar area in Nepal's Nuwakot district since Friday include three Indian nationals: Abhijit Suresh Pawar, Dipika Abhijit Pawar, and five-year-old Samarth Abhijit Pawar, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, adding that the Indian embassy in Kathmandu is facilitating their return flight home.



The spokesperson said 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Nepal from China.



Jaiswal also said India supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal since the flash floods hit the country on August 26.



The death toll from the floods has risen to at least 1,295 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.



While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue. -- PTI

