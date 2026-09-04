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Nepal: Centre to offer DNA profiling services for first-degree relatives of missing persons

Fri, 04 September 2026
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People give their information to police officers for blood samples for DNA testing.
People give their information to police officers for blood samples for DNA testing.
To facilitate the identification of mortal remains of Nepal flood victims, the Centre will make available the services of central and state-level forensic labs for DNA profiling of their first-degree biological relatives in India, the MEA has said.

First-degree biological relatives residing in India -- father, mother, son, daughter or sibling -- may have their biological samples collected and DNA profiles prepared at Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs); State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs); laboratories of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU); and NABL-accredited laboratories having DNA profiling capability, the ministry said in a statement.

The death toll from last week's flash floods in Nepal has risen to at least 1,259 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.

While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu outlined the information available regarding the procedures for identification of mortal remains of the August 26 flash flood victims, the MEA said. -- PTI

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