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Minor killed in Jharkhand over alleged love affair

Fri, 04 September 2026
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A 16-year-old Bihar boy was killed over his alleged relationship with a girl in Jharkhand's Giridih district, with police detaining five people, including the girl and her parents, in connection with the case, officials said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Mithun Kumar Das alias Karu, a resident of Moriadih village in Bichkorwa police station limits in Bihar's Jamui district.

His dismembered body parts were recovered near the 17-year-old girl's home in Pahadpur village within Begabad PS area on Thursday, they said.

"We have detained five persons, including the girl and her parents, in connection with the murder. The victim's legs were chopped, and the body parts were buried behind the girl's home. His body was handed over to the bereaved family members after post-mortem examination," Sadar SDPO Jitbahan Oraon told PTI.

Prima facie, it appears the victim had been in a love affair with the girl for over a year, the SDPO said.

The boy had come there to meet the girl after she called him.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, and the culprits will soon be arrested once the investigation is over, another official said.  -- PTI

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