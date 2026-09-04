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Man who assaulted student's father at CJP protest flees

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Hours after the Delhi Police assured CJP that it will arrest Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting a student's father during the Jantar Mantar protest, he managed to flee from Bulandshahr before the team reached there to nab him, police sources said on Friday.

Bharadwaj had left Naithla village on a Bullet motorcycle towards Khurja and was wearing a helmet to conceal his identity, they said.

Several police teams in plain clothes were deployed to locate him. During the search, police also questioned local journalists. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend Bharadwaj.

Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a "kattar Hindu" (hardline Hindu) was widely shared on social media, in which he was seen admitting that he "cracked the skull" of student Nishu Azad's father during the Jantar Mantar protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had staged a protest in the national capital on Friday, gathering at the Parliament Street police station to demand action against Bhardwaj.

The protestors were assured by the police that he would be arrested within 72 hours. PTI

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