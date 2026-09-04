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Man beats live-in partner to death at busy bus stand in Bhavnagar

Fri, 04 September 2026
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A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her live-in partner at a bus stand in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city, with the incident being captured on CCTVs installed in the busy area, a police official said.

CCTV footage showed the accused brutally thrashing the woman, even as people in the vicinity watched without interfering.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Neelam Bagh police station, Deputy Superintendent of Police RR Singhal said.

"Kajal Baraiya and Faizal Lakhni had been living together on the footpath for around seven years. The accused has a history of criminal cases against him, including charges of robbery and other serious offenses," he said.

Upon his release from jail, he discovered that his partner was in a relationship with his acquaintance Ravi, which led to a confrontation on Thursday, the official said.

Lakhni assaulted Kajal and Ravi, he said. Kajal was admitted to Sir T Hospital where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The accused was held on Friday for murder and other offences, Singhal informed.  -- PTI

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