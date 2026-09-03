Mahua Moitra summoned in Bengal over communal remarks

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TMC MP Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been summoned by Diamond Harbour cybercrime police in connection with a case alleging that one of her social media posts had the potential to promote communal discord, police sources said on Thursday.



The Krishnanagar MP has been asked to appear before the cybercrime department at 11 am on Saturday for questioning, they said.



"The case was registered following a complaint by a resident of Diamond Harbour, who alleged that a post made by Moitra on her X handle had the potential to promote communal discord. She has been summoned by the Diamond Harbour district police's cybercrime department on Saturday," a senior official said.



Police have registered a case under provisions that include non-bailable sections, according to sources.



The development comes amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal, with the TMC facing an unprecedented organisational rupture following its Assembly election defeat.



On September 1, Moitra had posted on X alleging that Muslim officers in the state administration were deliberately kept out of a programme attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in north Bengal. -- PTI