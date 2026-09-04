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Maharshtra govt must frame policy on loud DJs, laser lights during festivals: Raut

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the Maharashtra government must formulate a policy on the use of high-decibel DJ sound systems and laser lights during festivals, alleging that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lacks the courage to act on the issue.

Criticising the state government following the attack on an activist opposing loud sound systems in Pune, Raut said isolated bans in cities were inadequate, as the issue concerns public health.

"The home department does not have a stand on any important issue," he told reporters.

Vidyanand Bapat, an activist who has been vocal against the use of DJs and loudspeakers during festivals and was campaigning against noise pollution during Ganeshotsav, was assaulted on Thursday while speaking to a television news channel on Tilak Road in Pune. The attack was caught on camera, and the police detained the alleged assailant.

The Nagpur police on Thursday issued an order banning the use of high-powered and modified sound systems as well as beams and laser lights during the forthcoming festival season. -- PTI

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