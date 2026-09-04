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Maha: Teen boy electrocuted after climbing on top of stationary train

Fri, 04 September 2026
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23:31
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A 14-year-old boy died after coming in contact with an overhead wire while posing for photographs atop a stationary train in Thakurli Yard in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, he said.

Yagya Suresh Shetty, a resident of  Dombivli West, had gone to the yard with two friends instead of attending his regular coaching classes, the official said.

"Yagya climbed onto the roof of a stationary train while his friends remained on the ground to take photographs of him with a mobile phone. Yagya accidentally touched or came too close to the live overhead traction wire. He was rendered unconscious and thrown off the carriage roof," the official said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Vishnunagar police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he said. -- PTI 

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