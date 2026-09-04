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It's a miracle: Family of man rescued from Trishuli tunnel

Fri, 04 September 2026
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15:09
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In a highly emotional moment of profound relief, the family members of Kabir Maharjan expressed great happiness upon his rescue from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project.

Speaking to the media, Maharjan's cousin sister said the family had lost hope at one point but was overwhelmed with joy after his safe return.

"We are very happy. We are here to meet him. We don't have a limit to our happiness. He had been trapped in the tunnel for 10 days.

"This is a miracle. We had once given up hope, but today we don't have any limit to our happiness.

"At the time when the news came, I had just performed the puja. I then called my other sisters and thanked God for bringing my brother safely back."

Citing Shri Ram Neupane, a lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, the Kathmandu Post reported that the two men have been identified as Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor.

They have been airlifted to Kathmandu.

As per Army officials, Sah will be treated at Birendra Army Hospital in Chhauni while Maharjan will be taken to the National Trauma Centre.

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