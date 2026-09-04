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Indian embassy in Kuwait reaches out to TN domestic worker after torture allegations

Fri, 04 September 2026
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The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has stepped in to assist an Indian domestic worker who posted a video alleging that she was tortured and denied pay for months in the Gulf country.

In the video, the woman -- identified as Vanitha from Tamil Nadu -- appealed to the authorities in her home state to help her return to India.

Responding to a question on the issue during his regular press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the embassy has extended her a helping hand.

"As soon as our embassy became aware of this issue, it offered assistance," Jaiswal said.

"She is currently at our embassy. We remain committed to doing our best for the well-being, safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad," he said.

The woman from Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district alleged torture, starvation and non-payment of wages by her employers.

She said she travelled to Kuwait three months ago through an employment agent.

In the video, in which she is seen with her head covered with a scarf, the woman alleged that she had been denied proper food for more than 50 days and not paid her salary for the past two months.

"They are torturing me... I request the Collector madam and the Superintendent of Police madam to somehow rescue me and help me return to my motherland," she said with folded hands.

Jaiswal also responded to a separate question on certain remarks reportedly made by Birmingham Mayor Zaker Choudhry on the Kashmir issue.

"The whole of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India," Jaiswal said.  -- PTI

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