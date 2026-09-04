Gurugram man, 60, rapes 5-year-old girl who took Arabic lessons from him

21:43

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl who took Arabic lessons from him in the Chakkarpur area of Gurugram, police said on Friday.



Following a complaint filed by the minor's family, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday, and the accused was arrested, they added.



According to the police, the family, originally from Bengal, lives in the Chakkarpur area.



In the complaint, the minor's father stated that his daughter used to go to the neighbouring Bengali man to learn Arabic, and he allegedly molested her during her studies.



The girl returned home and informed her family, who then approached the police.



Upon receiving the complaint, the police took the accused into custody.



A senior police officer said that the girl was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 for a medical examination. Based on medical and preliminary evidence, rape was confirmed, and the accused was arrested, he said.



"We are questioning the accused. The Child Welfare Committee is currently counselling the girl", the officer added. -- PTI