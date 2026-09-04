Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Gurugram man, 60, rapes 5-year-old girl who took Arabic lessons from him

Fri, 04 September 2026
Share:
21:43
image
A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl who took Arabic lessons from him in the Chakkarpur area of Gurugram, police said on Friday.

Following a complaint filed by the minor's family, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday, and the accused was arrested, they added.

According to the police, the family, originally from Bengal, lives in the Chakkarpur area.

In the complaint, the minor's father stated that his daughter used to go to the neighbouring Bengali man to learn Arabic, and he allegedly molested her during her studies.

The girl returned home and informed her family, who then approached the police.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police took the accused into custody.

A senior police officer said that the girl was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 for a medical examination. Based on medical and preliminary evidence, rape was confirmed, and the accused was arrested, he said.

"We are questioning the accused. The Child Welfare Committee is currently counselling the girl", the officer added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SIR hearing turns violent in Arunachal, curbs imposed
LIVE! SIR hearing turns violent in Arunachal, curbs imposed

Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AAIB report
Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AAIB report

An Air India Airbus A320 experienced a near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems at 36,000 feet on a Phuket-Delhi flight, injuring 24 people. The pilot-in-command was subsequently terminated after testing positive for banned...

Swatantra Bhardwaj was invited to Modi's swearing-in
Swatantra Bhardwaj was invited to Modi's swearing-in

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, known for provocative social media posts and claims of political proximity, has been detained in Bulandshahr. His detention follows a viral video where he boasted about assaulting a Jantar Mantar...

Chirag Paswan rejects 'elder brother' claim by Bhardwaj
Chirag Paswan rejects 'elder brother' claim by Bhardwaj

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has pledged to ensure justice for Nishu Azad's father, who was severely injured during protests at Jantar Mantar. Paswan has filed a formal complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who...

Mirzapur: The Movie Review: New, Improved Swagger
Mirzapur: The Movie Review: New, Improved Swagger

The cast, once again, remains the biggest reason to invest in this world, notes Mayur Sanap.