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From guarding India's skies to connecting its people: Minister lauds Abhinandan Varthaman

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Group Captain Abhinandan (Retd) has joined the civil aviation sector, marking a new chapter in his career after serving in the Indian Air Force.

In a post on X, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu welcomed the transition in the Air Force officer's career and said, "Welcome to this side of aviation, Group Captain Abhinandan (Retd.). From guarding India's skies to connecting its people, here's to a new chapter in the skies of India."

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, Vir Chakra, has taken retirement from the IAF. The fighter pilot is credited with downing a Pakistani F-16 during Balakot operations. He is set to begin a new chapter as a commercial pilot with a private airline.-- ANI

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