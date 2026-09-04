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FDA shuts hospital canteen in Thane after cockroach found in patient's meal

Fri, 04 September 2026
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22:45
File image/ANI Photo/X
File image/ANI Photo/X
The canteen of the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa here has been closed after a patient allegedly found a cockroach in his meal and the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found violation of several norms during its inspection.

The canteen will remain closed until a full inspection is completed and the FDA grants permission, Dean Dr Swapnali Kadam said on Friday.

A patient admitted for eye surgery complained on August 28 that he found a cockroach in his dinner plate. Members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest at the Dean's office to condemn the negligence.

Following the protest, FDA officials inspected the hospital's kitchen and cited multiple violations of food safety regulations, leading to the immediate suspension of canteen services.

The FDA also initiated action against Ram Caterers, the canteen contractor.

The contractor will not be allowed to resume operations without formal clearance from the FDA, Dr Kadam said. -- PTI

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