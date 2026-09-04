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DJs, laser lights banned in Nagpur during festive processions

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil has issued prohibitory orders restricting the use of DJ and Dolby sound systems, modified high-powered sound setups, as well as high-intensity beam and laser lights during festive processions and public celebrations in the city.

The orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing concerns over noise pollution, public safety, traffic movement and law and order.

According to the police order, modified vehicles fitted with DJ systems, Dolby sound systems, top-mid-bass multi-speaker setups, plasma sound systems and other high-intensity amplified sound equipment will not be permitted during processions. Sound systems operating within the permissible noise limits prescribed under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, will remain exempt.

In a separate order, police have also banned high-intensity beam lights and laser beam lights. Police said such lights can affect the eyesight of citizens and temporarily impair motorists' vision, increasing the risk of road accidents.

Owners and operators of DJ and Dolby systems, beam and laser lights, along with organisers and office-bearers of festival committees and mandals, have been directed to keep prohibited equipment sealed and refrain from using it during the respective restriction periods.

The restrictions on DJ, Dolby and other modified high-powered sound systems will remain in force from September 3 to November 1, 2026, while the ban on beam and laser lights will remain effective from September 3 to September 8, 2026.

Police have warned that violations of the prohibitory orders will invite legal action under the applicable provisions of law. -- ANI

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