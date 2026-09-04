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Delhi Police assures arrest of Swatantra Bharadwaj in 72 hours: CJP

Fri, 04 September 2026
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives on Friday said the Delhi Police has assured that Swatantra Bharadwaj, the man accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar, will be arrested within 72 hours.

The assurance came a day after a video clip of an interview with Bharadwaj, who describes himself as a 'kattar Hindu' (hardline Hindu), went viral, in which he claimed to have "cracked the skull" of Sanjay Kumar, Nishu's father, during the protest and said he escaped being jailed despite the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The CJP, which had organised the protest where the incident took place, has been demanding Bharadwaj's arrest and alleging that police failed to take adequate action against him.

The controversy intensified on Thursday after police said 38-year-old Kumar had suffered a simple head injury in a scuffle and rejected claims that his skull had been fractured.

Police said Bharadwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, were detained at the spot, questioned and served notices, and that a chargesheet would be filed. -- PTI

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