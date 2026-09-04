Delhi airport flooded after rain, 9 flights diverted

18:38

Four flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow, and one to Ahmedabad. The diversions happened between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm, an official said.





Delhi airport experienced waterlogging at the approach roads and forecourts of Terminal 2 and 3 on Friday afternoon as heavy rains lashed the national capital.A source said there was excess water inside the two terminals, which was later cleared.In a post on X on Friday evening, DIAL said the airport experienced heavy rainfall this afternoon; as a result, the approach road and forecourt areas accumulated water."The accumulated water was cleared within some time," it added.Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday as dark clouds shrouded Delhi, prompting the weather office to issue a red alert warning of intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds later in the day.The IMD, in its short-range weather forecast issued at 2:15 pm, said a spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning was expected at many places between 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. It has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. International flights are operated from T3.Meanwhile, at least nine flights were diverted at the airport due to bad weather conditions.More than 400 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily. --